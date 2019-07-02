Number of heat injuries up 15% annually: ministry

By Wu Liang-yi and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Last month, 452 people were treated for heat-related symptoms or injuries, a 15.31 percent increase from 392 cases in the same period last year, Ministry of Health and Welfare statistics showed yesterday.

Heat-related symptoms or injuries include heat stroke, heat syncope, heat cramps, heat exhaustion caused by water or salt depletion, transient heat fatigue, heat edema, other specific effects of heat exposure and accidents caused by overexposure to heat, whether weather-related or of human origin.

Heat stroke or heat exhaustion requiring emergency treatment begin to emerge after temperatures rise above 36°C, said Pauling Chu (朱柏齡), head of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Heatstroke at Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei, citing clinical experience.

The so-called “heat stroke season” begins in June or July, he said, adding that elderly people and people with chronic conditions, as well as those who work outdoors and children, are at higher risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Chu advised people to stay hydrated when temperatures are high to prevent heat-related problems.

People should also avoid exercising outdoors when daily temperatures peak and instead exercise in the early morning or evening, he said.

They should also refrain from consuming caffeine or alcohol, as the diuretic effects of those drinks can lead to dehydration, Chu said.

Using parasols can reduce apparent temperatures by more than 5°C, he added.