Chinese asylum seeker’s visa expires tomorrow

Staff writer, with CNA

The government is still deciding the most appropriate course of action in the case of Li Jiabao (李家寶), a Chinese student who is seeking political asylum after criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). His student visa expires tomorrow.

Officials have on multiple occasions discussed Li’s case with human rights groups and the Chia Nan University of Pharmacy and Science where he is studying, because he applied for long-term residency in Taiwan in April, Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said yesterday.

“We are still discussing the most appropriate grounds and status for Li [to stay in Taiwan],” Chiu said. “We have to consider existing laws, two international human rights covenants, international perceptions, our existing processing mechanisms and other factors.”

“The government will announce its decision at an opportune time,” he added.

Li has said that his criticism of Xi’s removal of China’s presidential term limits in a livestream on Twitter in March could result in him being charged with “inciting subversion of state power” if he returns to China.

The 21-year-old, who is enrolled at China’s Shandong Modern University, entered Taiwan on Feb. 21 as an exchange student.

Chiu said he hopes the government’s final decision will be one that ensures human rights protection with the minimum negative impact, but Li’s case is a tricky one, because he does not meet the criteria for political asylum stipulated in two laws governing cross-strait issues.

Article 17 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) states that the government can grant long-term residency to Chinese citizens on a case-by-case basis because of political considerations.

However, only prominent democracy movement leaders or those who have made special contributions to Taiwan’s national security and other important areas are eligible for such a permit.

That said, Li is unlikely to be deported to China, Chiu said, as doing so would contravene the spirit of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which was adopted by Taiwan in 2009.