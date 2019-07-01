Ministry corrects Han on drug situation

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Justice has rebuked Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) call to declare a “war on drugs.”

In response to a question posed to all five of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential primary contenders on Saturday about the issues that Taiwanese and Chinese cultures face, Han said that substance abuse among young people was an urgent problem.

Since assuming office, “I have seen many drug-addicted kids,” Han said.

“Our government must take action and declare a war on drugs,” he said. “Narcotics have already flooded into schools and communities, and are making in-roads into all age groups, but it is not talked about too often.”

He went on and said that the total amount of narcotics seized in 2009 weighed 1,900kg, “but 10 years later, now we are up to 6,600kg.”

By conservative estimates, the amount of illegal drugs that has slipped through without being discovered by authorities is more than 10 times that, Han said.

The ministry said that Han had misinterpreted the statistics.

“The increased amount of narcotics seized was due to greatly improved efforts by government agencies and increased mobilization of units to crack down on drugs. It would be better to encourage and support [these efforts], instead of criticizing them,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Clarification is needed to allay public fear on the issue,” the ministry said. “We had much success cracking down on illegal drugs, which came after the Executive Yuan implemented programs to combat drugs among young people.”

The ministry said that 7,315kg of narcotics and NT$110.34 million (US$3.55 million) in illegal profits were seized in an anti-drug campaign targeting specific communities from March 5 to 19, which included raids on 19 drug factories.

“Our government placed a high priority on the crackdown, and mobilized all major judicial and police agencies. Their sustained, diligent work has helped stem the tide of drugs,” it said.

The number of first-time offenders convicted on drug charges has been decreasing, the ministry said.

“The figure was 17,140 in 2017 and 15,525 in 2018 — a decrease of 9.4 percent. In the first quarter this year, it was down 6.4 percent from the same period last year,” it said.

Last year, there were 45 deaths resulting from recreational drug use — a decrease of 55 percent from 100 deaths in 2017, it said adding that the declining trend continues, with 11 cases in the first quarter.

This shows that improved efforts to combat drugs have been successful, the ministry added.