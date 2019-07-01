Caregivers attend team-building event in Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 60 Filipinos yesterday attended a team-building event at Bihu Park in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) to promote communication, solution finding and teamwork as part of a caregiver program.

The event, planned by the Migrant Workers’ Concern Desk of the Catholic Archdiocese of Taipei, divided the 68 participants into groups in which they were required to work together to find solutions to problems.

The activities included one that divided participants into groups of five as they competed to make the tallest and sturdiest structure out of marshmallows and chopsticks.

Other activities included a race in which participants lined up with balloons in between them and raced to reach the finish line without dropping a balloon.

The activities aim to teach participants how to work with others before they start weekly on-site practical training this month at an orphanage and center for disabled people in Taipei, program coordinator Leoni Pascual Ngo said.

The program is to run through December, Ngo added.

Some of the more practical skills taught included changing diapers and bedsheets, and cleaning patients and their living space, said Marlyn Co, course instructor for practical demonstrations.

Communication is very important when participants start their practical studies, because they could be working with people of other nationalities, said Perla Lupo, course instructor for interpersonal relationships and personality development.

Judy, a caregiver, said she enjoyed the course and is happy to be learning things that she can put to use in her work.

“We learn new skills to take care of and help other people, especially those who can’t look after themselves,” she said.

Ludy, another caregiver, said that the course would help her improve and possibly find better opportunities in other countries.

The program started in 2010 under the guidance of the nursing department of Cardinal Tien Hospital in New Taipei City before the concern desk organized three courses from 2012 to 2014, the group said in a report.

Some of the participants have taken what they learned to other countries, including more than 20 who now live in Canada, and several others in New Zealand and Poland, the report said.