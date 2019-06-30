Missile upgrades planned

By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said that it is planing a phased upgrade to its aging RIM-72 and MIM-72 surface-to-air missiles by sending them to the US for service life extension packages.

The RIM-72 Sea Chaparral is an anti-aircraft missile carried by surface vessels, while the MIM-72 Chaparral is its ground-based counterpart. Both US-made weapons had a service life that expired in 2014.

The first batch of upgraded missiles could be delivered as soon as next year, should the plan be approved, the ministry said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Shen Chih-hwei (沈智慧) said that the military’s NT$754.24 million (US$24.27 million) plan to upgrade the missiles was a “waste of taxpayer money on old stuff.”

The ministry should prioritize buying indigenous weapons, such as the Hai Kung III and Hai Chien Lin missiles of the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, not upgrading legacy systems that are foreign-made, Shen said.

The ministry said the Hai Chien Lin missile is not ready for initial operational evaluation, while the RIM-72 is a short-range weapon to defend a naval fleet in an air attack.

Navy ships must be armed with a mix of long-range and short-range weapons to create overlapping fields of fire and establish a layered defense, it said.

Those roles are filled by the Standard Missile-2, effective to 148km, and the RIM-72, effective to 8km, it said.

The combination of MIM-72 and AIM-92 Stinger missiles plays a similar role in defending naval bases and anchored ships, it said.