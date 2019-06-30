Doctor warns over reflux, citing rise in cases since 2016

By Lin Hui-chin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A doctor in Taipei has warned people to watch for signs of gastroesophageal reflux disease, as the number of people diagnosed with the condition has increased greatly in the past three years.

A total of 616,000 people were treated for the disease in 2016, but last year the figure was 766,000, National Health Insurance Administration statistics showed.

The total annual cost of treatment increased from NT$2 billion (US$64.4 million) to NT$2.5 billion over the period, the statistics showed.

The condition occurs when stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, causing discomfort such as heartburn or acid indigestion, National Taiwan University Hospital gastroenterologist Tseng Ping-hui (曾屏輝) said.

While men tend to develop the condition due to diet and lifestyle habits, such as smoking and drinking alcohol — which in severe cases can lead to erosive esophagitis — women tend to develop it because of stress, Tseng said.

Because the condition is linked to psychological factors in women, medicine only helps in 50 to 60 percent of cases, whereas in men the success rate is 70 to 80 percent, he said.

The disease is difficult to get rid of, but quality of life can be improved with treatment, Tseng said, adding that those with symptoms should consult a doctor and should refrain from eating oily, acidic or spicy foods.

Food that is high in sugar, such as cakes and chocolates, could also exacerbate symptoms, he said.

People who have gastroesophageal reflux disease should walk for 20 to 30 minutes after meals to help with digestion and should avoid eating within three hours of going to sleep, said Wu Wen-chieh (吳文傑), director of a gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment clinic in Changhua County.