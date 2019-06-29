Rapper brings Mongolian hip-hop to world scene

Staff writer, with CNA

For many people, Mongolian music brings to mind an image of a Mongolian elder playing a two-stringed morin khuur and singing a folk song, but 26-year-old rapper Ginjin has made it his mission to change people’s ideas about music from his country.

“I want to show our tradition, our culture and history through our hip-hop music, our modern music,” said Ginjin, who has gained the nickname “Trap King of Mongolia.”

Ginjin, who was to perform last night at the Golden Melody Festival — a series of events preceding the Golden Melody Awards — said he was looking forward to the event because his style of “representing” Mongolia would be different to others.

“Usually when Mongolians go to other countries to showcase their culture, they use folk songs or traditional songs, but I want to show our culture through hip-hop,” he said.

One of five acts scheduled to perform at the festival yesterday, Ginjin said his connection with Taiwan runs deeper than his 30 minutes on stage.

His bond with Taiwan stems from his 2011 to 2015 study of tourism and hospitality management at Kaohsiung’s I-Shou University, when he also wrote lyrics and recorded music.

A trap party track he wrote, Ugzug Saihan Bol Zus Saihan, which translates to “As long as the ass is good, everything is fine,” made him famous in his home country.

Following his success, Ginjin dropped various other trap songs last year. This year, he started making songs that would cross over into neighboring countries.

Ginjin’s music not only connects with a wider international audience with much-loved party tracks and trap beats, it also features popular trends and sayings among Mongolian youth, while attempting to showcase their traditional clothing.

Jakub Haidari, hip-hop events organizer and Ginjin’s collaborating partner, said Ginjin hopes to promote Mongolia to the world.

“By releasing the music video Ganbei on international platforms, American and European viewers can see Mongolia and learn about the country and see that there is good hip-hop there,” Haidari said.