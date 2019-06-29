President to transit in US for Caribbean trip next month: sources

By Su Yung-yao and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) next month is to visit the nation’s Caribbean diplomatic allies of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, stopping in Denver, Colorado, and New York, sources said yesterday.

The trip, which would be the seventh overseas visit Tsai has conducted since taking office in 2016, is to last 10 days, with nearly half to be spent in the US, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

A stop in Denver would be a first for a Taiwanese president, while a stay in New York City would be comparatively free of the unreasonable restrictions placed on Tsai’s predecessors, which is indicative of US President Donald Trump’s friendly approach to Taiwan, the sources said.

The Caribbean allies are holding firm in extending diplomatic recognition of and support for the Republic of China at international events, they said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) acknowledged that the government is in the process of planning a state visit, but urged the media not to read into Tsai’s itinerary.

Speculation over the trip’s details is “meaningless,” Lee said.

Tsai’s schedule would be announced by the Presidential Office at an appropriate time, he said.

The ministry’s policy for planning presidential visits is based on concern for “security, dignity, comfort and convenience,” he said.