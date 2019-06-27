Designer brings ’90s pop to Paris Fashion Week

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese designer Angus Chiang (江奕勳) partnered with record label Rock Records to bring 1990s Taiwanese pop music to this year’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s, which ended on Sunday.

Chiang on Thursday last week presented the 2020 spring/summer collection of his eponymous menswear label at Le Laboratoire.

In his collection, titled “Love Hits the Songs” (愛的主打歌), he incorporated CDs, portable music players, security and promotional stickers, and other elements in the accessories and clothing.

To reinterpret and recreate a golden age of pop music in the nation, when there was an explosion of pop idols, he designed flared pants and spaghetti-strap tops — styles that were popular in the 1990s.

Apart from using a redesigned version of Rock Records’ logo, he also invited producer and songwriter Kay Huang (黃韻玲) to create a soundtrack for the runway show.

Huang’s score, which was formatted like a radio program, used hit songs produced by Rock Records, such as Tarcy Su’s (蘇慧倫) The Duck (鴨子), Chang Chen-yueh’s (張震嶽) Love Me, Don’t Go (愛我別走), Angelica Lee’s (李心潔) The Skirt Dancing to the Wind (裙擺搖搖) and Wu Pai’s (伍佰) Norwegian Forest (挪威的森林).

The soundtrack aimed to bring back memories of a time when radio was at its height.

Rose Records, which used to be one of the largest record store chains in Taiwan, also features in Chiang’s collection.

This is not the first time the brand, founded by Chiang in 2015, has incorporated elements of Taiwanese culture in its designs.

Chiang’s 2017 autumn/winter collection, “Prom King and His Flowers” (校草愛上花), which was presented at London Fashion Week, was inspired by bubble tea and the standard notebooks used by elementary-school students.

With “Prom King and His Flowers,” Chiang became the first Taiwanese fashion designer to be shortlisted for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.

In addition, Chiang was one of three design labels that partnered with sneaker maker Reebok at Paris Fashion Week, debuting new silhouettes for its shoes.

The Cottweiler brand of Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty and Chinese-born Korean Ximon Lee were the other two.

