Students to push conservation with play

Staff writer, with CNA

A group of students who last year made headlines after locating the Japanese owner of a camera that they found on a beach in Yilan County are to visit Japan next month to promote marine conservation through a puppet play.

The students from Yue-ming Elementary School are to visit Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo from Tuesday next week to July 10.

They are to perform a puppet play featuring the story of the lost camera and its journey drifting at sea for 933 days, homeroom teacher Park Lee (李公元) said on Facebook last week.

The play combines traditional Taiwanese puppetry and various styles of puppets made from marine debris, Lee said, adding that the story focuses on the lost camera, the beauty of the ocean and marine pollution.

The play aims to encourage eco-friendly action to protect the ocean, he added.

To pay for the trip, the students raised NT$660,000 by selling handicrafts, and performing music and plays on the streets over the past three months, Lee said.

The children are to perform the play four times in Japan, he added.

Although the play is to be interpreted, the students have been practicing Japanese to interact with their audiences, who would consist mainly of Japanese elementary-school children, Lee said.

The students would also visit coastal areas in Chiba and help clean up local beaches, he said.

Lee did not mention whether the children would again meet Serina Tsubakihara, the owner of the camera, during their tour.