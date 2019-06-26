Ko expects attacks from DPP, KMT ahead of elections

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) were likely to launch smear campaigns against him, branding him “China’s bootlicker” ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Reporters had asked him about his comment that he was “more afraid” of attending next month’s twin-city forum in Shanghai than anyone else, but that he must take part, as it is the only official communication channel with China.

“There are about 2 million Taiwanese living in China and about 380,000 Chinese spouses living in Taiwan, and Taiwan’s exports to China are worth billions of US dollars each year,” Ko said. “Under these conditions, it is not right to have an official communication channel between the two sides?”

There have been no arrangements for him to meet with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Liu Jieyi (劉結一), but he would not avoid Liu, Ko said.

“I have told Shanghai that we should talk about more practical matters, such as the economy and finance, youth exchange programs and municipal administration, which are not so controversial,” he said.

Asked about DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai’s (卓榮泰) comment that the DPP would not attack Ko ahead of the election, Ko said: “They themselves do not bite, but will let the dogs out to bite.”

As for Cho’s remark that a person’s national identity and definition of national sovereignty should be clear, Ko said he thinks cross-strait relations is a non-issue that is becoming a real problem.

“The US will definitely not let Taiwan declare independence or let it be united with China, so the issue of unification or independence should be left for the next lifetime,” he added.