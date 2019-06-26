Wang gives Terry Gou campaign advice

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) yesterday said he had met with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and advised him to work on promoting his platform.

Gou during their discussion at a restaurant asked Wang for advice on winning the KMT presidential primary, Wang said in an interview with Pop Radio talk show host Annie Chiu (邱明玉).

“I did not have any tips to share, but I advised him to talk more about his platform and work on ‘airstrikes,’ since there is limited time to develop the ‘ground forces,’”said Wang, who announced on June 6 that he would not join the primary, although he did not say whether he would run for president as an independent.

Asked if Gou sought his support, Wang said that he has kept the same distance with all five KMT presidential hopefuls.

Wang added he would also meet with Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) — who are taking part in the primary — and answer their questions if they want to see him.

“I would meet all of them, but I cannot support any of them,” he said.

Asked about President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) increasing support in the polls, Wang said that protests in Hong Kong against an extradition bill have raised concerns over China among young people and, as a result, have helped the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gain support.

Separately yesterday, Chu said that the KMT’s primary has divided the party, allowing the DPP to beat the KMT in the polls.

Chu said he would not like to see any KMT candidate “win the primary, but lose the election,” and suggested that a good candidate must focus on promoting their platform and proving their experience.