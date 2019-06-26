New maritime link with China stokes fears of diseases

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

A maritime transport route between Kaohsiung and Wenzhou. China, was launched yesterday, triggering criticism that it could lead to the importation of porcine diseases just as Taiwan is close to being declared “foot-and-mouth disease free” status and being able to export pork products again after 22 years.

Photographs of the launch ceremony in Cijin District (旗津) yesterday went viral on Facebook and the Professional Technology Temple, the nation’s largest online academic bulletin board system.

Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director Pan Heng-hsu (潘恆旭) was among the VIPs at the ceremony, posing behind a ribbon and a red banner that read: “In celebration of the small three links between Kaohsiung’s Cijin and Wenzhou’s Dongtou.”

Asked by reporters about the ceremony, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) said that he would instruct the bureau and the city’s Transportation Bureau to inform the public of the situation.

“We hope to attract as many tourists as possible to Kaohsiung during the summer vacation, no matter if they arrive by air or by sea,” he said.

The ceremony was held at about the same time that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced that the nation would soon be removed from the World Organization for Animal Health’s list of a foot-and-mouth disease-free zones “where vaccination is practiced.”

“The [central] government did not approve the maritime route. The shipping company applied to be dissolved two weeks ago,” Su said on Facebook. “I would like to issue a stern warning: No matter what political slogan you chant, what political gains you are after — do not mess with disease prevention.”

The government would keep close tabs on the issue, he said, adding that those found to have illegally established a direct link to China would be punished.

The Kaohsiung City Government later dissociated itself from the launch, saying that Pan represented only himself at the ceremony, which had been organized by friends of his in the private sector.