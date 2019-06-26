Cabinet, DPP halt karaoke machine amendment work

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Executive Yuan and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus have halted a plan to amend the Copyright Act (著作權法) amid a dispute between people who sing karaoke in their neighborhoods and the music industry.

More than 1,000 people last week rallied outside the Intellectual Property Office in Taipei against a karaoke machine company they said monopolized numerous newly released tunes, leaving them with no choice but to buy its products if they wanted to sing the new songs at their district or borough residents’ activity centers.

Some people have resorted to manually adding copyrighted materials to the consoles, which is punishable by a jail term or a fine under the act, local media reported.

The Cabinet and the DPP caucus had originally planned to amend the act to allow karaoke enthusiasts to sing the songs in public without breaking the law, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Facebook on Monday.

The planned amendment reportedly included an “enforced authorization” clause that would lift the copyright protection of a song after a certain period of time following its release, which was met with resistance from the music industry.

The plan has been put on hold after stakeholders voiced their opinions, Su said.

The government would clarify the source of contention and communicate with karaoke machine manufacturers about copyright issues, he said.

He vowed to introduce measures that would create a mutually beneficial outcome for musicians and people who enjoy karaoke.