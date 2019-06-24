Police deployed to 9,082 Taipei protests last year

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Police officers were deployed at 9,082 protest events and rallies in Taipei last year, the highest number of such events in the nation, the Taipei Police Department said on Saturday.

As it is the nation’s capital, there are many important government buildings, including the Presidential Office Building, the Legislative Yuan and the Executive Yuan, so it is natural that most protests, rallies and parades are held in the city, the department said.

A total of 192,788 officers were deployed to protect participants and prevent disorder, it said, adding that there have been more than 2,000 such events annually over the past few years.

Department statistics showed that 75,610 officers were deployed to 2,161 rallies in 2015; 81,544 were deployed to 2,379 rallies in 2016 and 108,509 were deployed to 2,747 rallies in 2017.

The significant increase in last year’s numbers was mainly due to the nine-in-one elections on Nov. 24, with 143,202 officers deployed to 7,185 rallies from Aug. 24 to Nov. 24.

As presidential and legislative elections are to be held on Jan. 11 next year, it would continue to ensure the safety of the participants and guide traffic at such events, the department added.