Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

AGRICULTURE

Fake news fines passed

The Legislative Yuan yesterday approved stiff penalties for those who spread false reports about agricultural products that affect market prices. According to the amendments to the Agricultural Products Market Transaction Act (農產品市場交易法), anyone who knowingly spreads false information that affects the pricing of produce would be subject to a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 (US$1,926 to US$9,631). This could involve spreading rumors on pricing or harvests to drive prices of a certain crop up or down, or reporting news on harvests that is known to be false. The legislature also passed an amendment to the Food Administration Act (糧食管理法) that would impose a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 on people or groups who spread misinformation about food products that affects their pricing and production.

DIPLOMACY

Tsai honors envoy

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said she hopes that Guatemalan Ambassador Olga Maria Aguja Zuniga would continue to support Taiwan and work to improve bilateral ties, despite her planned departure next week. Aguja is to return home on Monday to become a consultant to the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs after serving as ambassador for nearly four years. Thanks to Aguja’s promotion of “coffee diplomacy,” coffee products from Guatemala have made a name for themselves in Taiwan, with exports to Taiwan reaching a record US$12 million last year, Tsai said. Aguja has also worked to bring Guatemalan culture to Taiwan by holding art and handicraft exhibitions, Tsai added. The Guatemalan embassy said that Aguja on May 31 transferred her duties to the first secretary, who is to serve as interim ambassador until Aguja’s successor takes office. Aguja’s successor has been appointed, but the date for the successor to submit their letter of credence is to be decided by the Taiwanese government, the embassy said.

TOURISM

Keelung Islet to reopen

Keelung Islet (基隆嶼), which has been closed for five years due to typhoon damage, is to reopen to tourists on Tuesday, Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said yesterday. The volcanic islet 5km north of Keelung is 960m long and 400m wide, and reaches 182m above sea level. It is also the location of the nation’s oldest solar-powered lighthouse. In 2013, the Keelung City Government closed the islet following damage caused by Typhoon Soulik. Two years later, it was struck by Typhoon Soudelor, which heavily damaged its harbor. The islet is known for its unique flora, and seven plant species named after Keelung can be found there, the city government said.

ENTERTAINMENT

HK film festival opens

Politicians and human rights advocates gathered in Taipei yesterday for the opening of a four-day film festival focusing on Hong Kong’s fight for democracy. The festival, which obtained financial support from the government, opened at the Wonderful Theatre in Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) area and runs through Monday. Five films by Hong Kong directors are to be screened: James Leong’s (梁思眾) Umbrella Diaries: The First Umbrella (傘上:遍地開花), Chan Tze-woon’s (陳梓桓) Yellowing (亂世備忘), Lam Tze-wing’s (林子穎) Lost in the Fumes (地厚天高), Jevons Au’s (歐文傑) Ten Years (十年) and Luther Ng’s (伍立德) Head-to-Tail (對倒). Admission is free and screenings are to be followed by forums to allow the audience to interact with the directors, organizers said. Visit rtd-hk.com for more information.