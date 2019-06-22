DPP to support Sunday rally against ‘red’ media

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday said that it would support a rally tomorrow titled “Get lost ‘red’ media.”

“More people are concerned about Chinese infiltration into Taiwanese media and political circles,” party spokeswoman Lee Yen-jong (李晏榕) said.

“The DPP and the administration are advancing legal amendments and policies to fight such Chinese intrusion,” she said, adding that party officials and representatives would participate in Sunday’s rally.

As examples, she cited the DPP’s progress in the Legislative Yuan to approve amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法), the Criminal Code, the Disaster Prevention and Protection Act (災害防救法) and the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法).

New Power Party Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) and bodybuilder and YouTube celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢) organized tomorrow’s rally.

“We welcome the support by the DPP and would also welcome the participation of other political parties,” Chen said on Facebook.

“We can make Taiwan safer and more dignified. Let us all write a new chapter in history on June 23,” he wrote.

The rally is to begin at 2pm on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei amid “threats of infiltration by the authoritarian Chinese communist regime to Taiwanese people’s hard-earned democracy,” Huang has previously said on Facebook.

“We can no longer sit by as those ‘red’ media outlets join hands with the Chinese Communist Party to push Taiwan to the edge of a cliff,” said Huang, who has since 2012 led various initiatives against media monopolization.

Additional reporting by CNA