Taiwan News Quick Take

SOCIETY

EATC chair killed in crash

Executive Aviation Taiwan Corp (EATC) chairman Philip Yang (楊宿智) on Tuesday died in a helicopter crash in the US, the company said yesterday. Yang, 61, owned three original equipment manufacturers of electronic devices in China, EATC’s Web site says. He began learning to fly at the age of 40, then received seven aviation certificates in four years and flew his private airplane around the world four times. Established in 2010, EATC is the only aviation company in Asia that offers emergency air medical assistance with its own fleet. In 2017, EATC inked a contract with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to provide air ambulance services for Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties, a project that was launched in August last year.

EDUCATION

NTU ranked 69th in world

British education network Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranked National Taiwan University (NTU) 69th in the world, up three notches from last year, in its annual ranking released on Wednesday. Sixteen Taiwanese universities are in the QS World University Rankings 2020, with NTU the only one to rank in the top 100. National Cheng Kung University saw the biggest improvement, rising nine notches to 225th and replacing National Chiao Tung University (227th) as the third-best Taiwanese school. National Tsing Hua University (173rd) is listed as the second-best. The rankings evaluate six metrics: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio. Forty percent of the overall score is assigned to academic reputation. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology retained the top spot for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Stanford University, Harvard University and the University of Oxford.

ENTERTAINMENT

Director wins monthly award

The Oniros Film Awards (OFA) has named Charles Yang (楊孟嘉) best director for last month, according to the organization’s Web site. Yang won the monthly prize for his work on the film Lethe about a fugitive murderer who encounters his daughter at a drug party working as a prostitute. Yang, who also wrote the screenplay, said that he interviewed several fugitives and prostitutes, and researched the life story of a young fashion model who was murdered at a drug party at an upscale hotel in Taiwan in 2016. The OFA is an IMDb qualifying competition based in Italy that awards filmmakers every month. All the winners automatically qualify for the OFA’s “Best of Year” competition and have a chance to win the Annual Finals, which are to be held in August at the Palais Theater in Saint-Vincent, Italy, the Web site says.

ENVIRONMENT

New rules on nitrogen oxide

Regulations aimed at reducing nitrogen oxide emissions to 4,000 tonnes per year in areas that do not meet air quality standards are to be introduced by July 31, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said on Wednesday. Priority would be given to regulating entities that emit more than 40 tonnes of nitrogen oxide per year, including those in the power, cement, steel and waste incineration industries, it said. Factories would be given five years to comply. The public is invited to make comments and suggestions over the next two weeks, the agency said. The nation in 2015 emitted more than 430,000 tonnes of nitrogen oxide, government figures showed.