Russia to allow e-visas, ministry protests name

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan yesterday thanked Russia for including the nation in its e-visa program for visitors to Vladivostok, but protested its use of the name “China (including Taiwan).”

The Russian government on Wednesday informed Taiwan’s representative office in Moscow of the decision, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said.

E-visas are only valid at certain border crossings in the free port of Vladivostok, the Web site of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Consular Department says.

Airports covered by the program are Vladivostok International Airport, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky International Airport, Ignatyevo Airport near Blagoveschensk, Khabarovsk Novy Airport, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Airport, Ugolny Airport near Anadyr, Baikal International Airport near Ulan-Ude and Chita-Kadala International Airport.

Maritime checkpoints include Vladivostok, Zarubino, Korsakov, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Posiet.

Rail checkpoints include Pogranichny, Khasan and Makhalino, and road checkpoints include Poltavka and Turiy Rog.

Russia has not announced when Taiwan’s inclusion would take effect.

Taipei is happy about Moscow’s decision, which is expected to further boost bilateral exchanges, Lee said.

However, the ministry has also asked Russia to correct the name it uses in the program to refer to Taiwan, Lee added.

Taiwan in September last year granted visa-free entry for visits of up to 14 days to Russian nationals.

The decision resulted in an 80 percent year-on-year increase in Russian travelers to Taiwan in the first quarter of this year.

Direct flights between the two nations resumed last month after they were suspended in late 2015.

Royal Flight now operates one direct service per week between Taoyuan and Moscow.