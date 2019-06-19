Vietnamese fishing boat fined, escorted out of waters

Staff Writer, with CNA

A Vietnamese fishing boat was fined and escorted out of Taiwan’s territorial waters after being detained for illegally fishing in the nation’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the Coast Guard Administration said on Monday.

Two ships and two patrol boats were mobilized to detain the boat on June 8 after it was caught fishing 175 nautical miles (324km) southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) in Pingtung County, the Kaohsiung coast guard unit said.

According to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, an EEZ is defined as an area 200 nautical miles from a coastal state’s shore, within which it enjoys exclusive rights to exploit the marine resources.

Coast guard officers found about 1,700kg of tuna, swordfish and other fish on the boat, which was brought to Kaohsiung harbor for legal proceedings, the coast guard said.

The boat was on Sunday escorted out of Taiwan’s territorial waters after being fined NT$1 million (US$31,718) in accordance with the Law on the Exclusive Economic Zone and the Continental Shelf of the Republic of China.

This year, the Kaohsiung coast guard unit has apprehended three foreign vessels illegally fishing in the nation’s waters, resulting in fines of NT$6.9 million, the coast guard has said.