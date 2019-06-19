Pharmacist warns of common drugs’ addiction potential

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Some drugs, including common over-the-counter cold and cough medicines, can cause dependence and addiction, so people should follow the instructions on the label or consult a doctor before taking medication, a pharmacist said.

Some older people believe that taking Western medicine will become habitual and could even lead to kidney failure, but not all drugs cause dependence, addiction or kidney damage, Taipei City Hospital Linsen Chinese Medicine and Kunming Branch pharmacist Chen Kai-wei (陳凱威) said.

Correct use of medicine is important to avoid dependence and addiction, but it is often neglected, as many people mistakenly believe that taking a higher dosage speeds recovery, he said.

However, even the improper use of an over-the-counter cold medicine or cough syrup could lead to drug addiction, he added.

Codeine, an opioid used to relieve mild to moderate pain and reduce coughing, is found in some cold and cough medicines, and it reduces pain in a similar way to morphine, so people who increase the dosage on their own risk creating dependency or addiction to codeine, Chen said.

To relieve coughing and reduce sputum, some doctors prescribe “Brown Mixture Liquid” (甘草止咳藥水), which often contains expectorants and opium tincture, he said, adding that excessive consumption of opium tincture could lead to death, respiratory depression, drug addiction or constipation.

Reducing the dosage or completely stopping consumption of opioids could lead to withdrawal, with symptoms that include cravings, anxiety, restlessness, hot and cold flashes, sweating and disrupted sleep, Chen said.

People should always read the labels and package insert of over-the-counter medicine to make sure they understand the proper dosage and instructions, and consult a doctor or pharmacist if they have questions to avoid adverse reactions or addiction, he said.