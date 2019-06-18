Five Chinese museums to display oil painter Hong Cheng-tong’s work

By Chang Chung-yi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Oil painter Hong Cheng-tong (洪政東) is to become the first Taiwanese artist to have their work displayed by five museums in China.

The Li Zijian (李自健) Art Museum in Hunan — which according to the World Certificate Registration Agency is the largest private fine arts museum in the world — displayed 150 of Hong’s oil paintings in an exhibition running from April to last month.

Hong on Sunday said that he had also agreed to exhibit his work at the Inner Mongolia Art Museum, the Yunnan Provincial Museum, the Shandong Provincial Cultural Center and the China Three Gorges Museum in a series of exhibitions scheduled from next month to October next year.

“I am only a pathfinder hoping to connect Taiwanese artists to China’s art community,” Hong said. “I express gratitude to China’s museums for the invitation.”

“Art is international and is aware of no racial boundaries; it is the common cultural inheritance for all of human kind to keep,” Hong added.

The works to be displayed in China are the Formosa Love Poems (寶島情詩) series of nearly 100 paintings and the Dunhuang Meditations series of 65 paintings.

The former series is mostly landscape paintings of Kaohsiung’s bay and harbor, and other scenes of southern Taiwan, Hong said.

“Those drawings of my homeland are my song for the land,” he said.

Hong previously collaborated with Li to display their creations in an exhibition in Taiwan.

The Li Zijiang Art Museum, built and paid for by Li, has been blessed by the founder of Taiwan’s Fo Guang Shan Monastery, Master Hsing Yun (星雲法師).