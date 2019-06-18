About 30% of babies born to moms over 35 last year

Staff writer, with CNA

A little more than 30 percent of the births last year were by mothers aged 35 and above, as an increasing number of women are getting married later and postponing motherhood, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The report showed that 181,000 babies were born in the nation last year, down 7.2 percent from 2017.

The average age of women who gave birth last year was 32, with the 30 to 34 age group making up the largest share of 36.5 percent.

Women aged 35 and above accounted for 30.1 percent of the births, up 16.7 percentage points from 2008, when it stood at 13.4 percent, the DGBAS said.

In 2008, 36.4 percent of babies were born to women aged between 25 and 29, far above last year’s 23.4 percent, which the agency said was a clear indication that Taiwanese women are postponing motherhood.