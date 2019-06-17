German lawmakers urge Berlin to support Taiwan

Staff Writer, with CNA

A delegation of German lawmakers on Thursday called on their government and other democracies around the world to support Taiwan amid China’s increasing repression of human rights.

Asked about last week’s protests in Hong Kong over a bill that would allow the extradition of the territory’s residents to China for trial, Free Democratic Party (FDP) Legislator Marcus Faber said the protests showed that the “one country, two systems” model in Hong Kong is getting “closer and closer to one [communism] system.”

Faber was one of four FDP lawmakers who were in Taiwan for a week-long visit that concluded on Friday.

Faced with a more aggressive China, Germany, the EU and other democratic countries around the world need to stand together, said FDP Legislator Daniela Kluckert, who led the delegation.

“We really have to stand together due to our shared values of democracy and free speech,” she said.

FDP Legislator Torsten Herbst praised Taiwan as a beacon of democracy.

Born and raised in East Germany, Herbst said he fought for freedom and democracy before the two Germanys reunified in 1990 and that he feels he has a personal connection with the protesters in Hong Kong.

FDP Legislator Frank Mueller-Rosentritt said that during these difficult times it is even more important for Germany to support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, such as the WHO and Interpol, which Taiwan cannot join due to Chinese pressure.

Mueller-Rosentritt said he was disappointed to see that Taiwanese ministers visiting Germany were not received by their counterparts, but by a deputy or other senior officials, due to Chinese pressure.

Taiwan’s foreign and defense ministers are also not allowed to visit Germany due to Berlin’s diplomatic recognition of Beijing instead of Taipei, he added.

Mueller-Rosentritt said he wants to see the German government end the unfair treatment of senior Taiwanese officials and show them the respect they deserve, starting by sending ministers to meet with their Taiwanese counterparts.