Taoyuan council approves claw machine regulations

By Hsieh Wu-hsiung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Claw machine arcades in Taoyuan are to be barred from areas close to schools after the Taoyuan City Council yesterday approved regulations that are to take effect next year.

Sponsored by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taoyuan City Councilor Shu Tsui-ling (舒翠玲), the Ordinance for Managing Claw Machine Businesses (自助選物販賣事業管理自治條例) originally called for claw machine arcades to be barred within 100m of kindergartens, and elementary, junior-high and senior-high schools, with the rules to take effect in six months.

Shu said that she proposed the bill because claw machines near schools were found to contain sex toys or other inappropriate items.

The version approved by the council mandates that claw machine arcades cannot be set up within 50m of elementary and junior-high schools, with fines of NT$30,000 to NT$100,000 for breaches.

Businesses that contravene location, merchandise-related or urban planning clauses face fines of NT$6,000 to NT$30,000 per item, although they would be given time to make improvements, the ordinance says.

Had the original version been passed, 450 of 938 claw machine businesses in the special municipality would have been affected, a source said.

KMT Taoyuan City Council Caucus Secretary-General Liang Wei-chao (梁為超) and Non-Partisan Solidarity Union convener Lee Chia-hsing (李家興) cited the Electronic Game Arcade Business Regulation Act (電子遊戲場業管理條例) to justify the change to 50m from schools, the source said.

They agreed to extend the grace period to one year to allow more time for businesses to act, while kindergartens and high schools were removed from the ordinance, as kindergarten-age children are too young to visit such businesses alone, while senior-high school students are capable of independent thought, the source said.

KMT councilors Huang Jing-ping (黃敬平), Chan Chiang-tsun (詹江村) and Huang Wan-ju (黃婉如), as well as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councilor Tsai Yung-fang (蔡永芳), said that the original wording should have been kept, the source said.

Citing an online poll, Chan said that 81 percent of respondents supported the 100m rule.

Lee said that the council had made the concessions after Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan’s (鄭文燦) administration indicated that said the original plan would have been difficult to implement.

DPP Taoyuan City Council whip Lin Siao-feng (林小鳳) said that while a greater distance would be better, effective management was the key to implementation of the rules.

Shu said that she could agree to some of the changes, but was in favor of the distance suggested in the original version.

Having a legal basis to oversee claw machine businesses is the best way to handle the issue, Cheng said.

A task force involving the judiciary, the police, as well as economic, development and social affairs experts would conduct inspections to maintain the regulations, Cheng said.