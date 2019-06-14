Plan to disburse KMT ill-gotten wealth detailed

By Chen Yu-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee has proposed a plan to distribute NT$12.4 million (US$393,501) of nationalized and reappropriated funds from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and affiliates next year, sources said.

While the committee has suspended an estimated NT$68.7 billion of the assets that the party had allegedly taken by illegitimate means during the White Terror era, most of the funds are tied up in litigation, sources said on condition of anonymity.

The committee last month submitted the plan to the Executive Yuan, they said.

As the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例) stipulates, expenditures should be related to social welfare, transitional justice and human rights education, they said.

The plan is to allocate 25 percent of the funds to the National Archives Administration; 20 percent each to the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the National Human Rights Museum; 10 percent to the Ministry of Justice; and 5 percent to the assets setttlement committee, the committee said.

The National Archives Administration is to spend its share on tasks related to facilitating public access to “political files,” or records and documents in the possession of security agencies, the KMT or affiliates that are relevant to White Terror history.

The education ministry must use the money to promote human rights in public education, while the health and welfare ministry should spend its share on long-term care and psychological counseling for White Terror victims and their survivors.

The museum is to use the funds on specific projects, including an art workshop for victims of political persecution who have been exonerated.

The justice ministry is to use its share to provide training about human rights for its officials and employees.

The committee is to spend its share of the money to pay for administrative costs.