Visa-free program extended for four nations for a year

Staff writer, with CNA

The government is to extend visa-free treatment to citizens of the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei and Russia for another year, Minister Without Portfolio Chang Ching-sen (張景森) said on Monday.

The trial program, which allows nationals of the countries to enter Taiwan without a visa for visits of up to 14 days, was set to expire on July 31.

The decision to extend the program was made at a meeting convened by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and attended by officials from several other ministries and agencies, but it still needs to be approved by the Cabinet, Chang said.

Arrivals from the Philippines rose 12.46 percent and Thailand 25.46 percent in the first four months of the year, Tourism Bureau statistics showed.

The number of Russian visitors has increased 65 percent annually since Russians were granted visa-free entry in September last year, government data showed.