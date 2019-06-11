Home / Taiwan News
Wu congratulates Caribbean ally on UN council seat

Staff writer, with CNA

The newly elected members of the UN Security Council pose for a photo in the council chambers at the UN headquarters in New York City on Friday. From left are St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kalla Ankourao, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs Khemaies Jhinaoui and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

Photo: AP

Taiwan has congratulated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on being elected to one of the five non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council on Friday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) posted a message on Twitter on Saturday, tagging St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and saying Taiwan was proud of its Caribbean ally’s accomplishment.

“Congratulations @ComradeRalph & the government & people of StVincentAndTheGrenadines,” Wu wrote. “#Taiwan is tremendously proud of your accomplishment & has every confidence you will successfully promote international peace & security.”

St Vincent and the Grenadines, an archipelago nation with a population of 110,000, made history as the smallest nation ever to secure a Security Council seat, a UN news release said.

The other nations elected on Friday were Estonia, Niger, Tunisia and Vietnam, which are to take up their seats for two-year terms on the 15-seat council in January next year, replacing the Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru and Poland.

To ensure fair representation, the 10 non-permanent council seats are distributed on a regional basis, with five going to the African, Asian and Pacific bloc; one to Eastern Europe; two to the Latin American and Caribbean region; and two to Western Europe and other states.

