Wu congratulates Caribbean ally on UN council seat

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan has congratulated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on being elected to one of the five non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council on Friday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) posted a message on Twitter on Saturday, tagging St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and saying Taiwan was proud of its Caribbean ally’s accomplishment.

“Congratulations @ComradeRalph & the government & people of StVincentAndTheGrenadines,” Wu wrote. “#Taiwan is tremendously proud of your accomplishment & has every confidence you will successfully promote international peace & security.”

St Vincent and the Grenadines, an archipelago nation with a population of 110,000, made history as the smallest nation ever to secure a Security Council seat, a UN news release said.

The other nations elected on Friday were Estonia, Niger, Tunisia and Vietnam, which are to take up their seats for two-year terms on the 15-seat council in January next year, replacing the Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru and Poland.

To ensure fair representation, the 10 non-permanent council seats are distributed on a regional basis, with five going to the African, Asian and Pacific bloc; one to Eastern Europe; two to the Latin American and Caribbean region; and two to Western Europe and other states.