Heavy rain nationwide forecast for rest of week

Staff writer, with CNA

Heavy rain is forecast across the nation this week, with the arrival of a weather system that is also expected to bring lower temperatures, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

The weather front, which is typical during the plum rain season, was forecast to arrive early this morning as southwesterly winds strengthen, bringing extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days, it said.

The bureau’s warning system defines extremely heavy rainfall as more than 200mm in 24 hours or more than 100mm in three hours.

Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 27°C to 28°C in northern Taiwan and 30°C in the center and south, the bureau said.

The front is expected to gradually move south during the week, reaching the Bashi Channel on Friday, it said.

Most of the rain yesterday in western Taiwan was due to moisture carried on the southwesterly winds, the bureau said.

Daniel Wu (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said the public should be on alert for disasters that could be caused by heavy rain.