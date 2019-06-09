Bureaucrats hold off on retiring since reforms: source

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A growing number of government workers are postponing retirement, with only 20,711 retirees last year, down 2,506 from 2017, government statistics showed.

In 2015, the last year former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was in office, 28,544 bureaucrats signed their retirement papers, a Directorate-General of Personnel Administration official said on condition of anonymity.

Since 2016, the number has fallen by 7,843 retirees, the official added.

A number of government workers are delaying retirement due to “future uncertainty,” the official said, drawing a correlation between changes to the pension system in July last year and the delay in retirements of military personnel, educators and civil servants.

Those eligible to retire since the pension reforms are worried whether they have enough savings, the official added.

Many are worried the reforms would not leave them with enough money, unless they start their own business after retirement, the official said, adding that many are choosing to stay put.

Since the reforms, the average police officer has been unwilling to retire, which is clogging up human resource systems, the official said, quoting Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) as saying in February that allocating additional officers to police departments with officers delaying retirement would bloat municipal budgets.

According to last year’s annual report on the pension fund for civil servants, the fund had 651,186 enrollees: 297,704 civil servants (45.72 percent), 182,664 educators (28.05 percent) and 170,818 military personnel (26.23 percent).

From 2009 to last year, 257,067 people covered by the fund retired, with retirements reaching a peak in 2013 at 31,027, it said.

The total number of retirees has fallen for each of the years that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been in office, with 27,304 civil servants retiring in 2016, 23,277 in 2017 and 20,771 last year, the report said.