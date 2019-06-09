Taiwan-EU ties enter new chapter

Staff writer, with CNA, Brussels

The first-ever Dialogue on Digital Economy between Taiwan and the EU opened a new chapter on their cooperation, National Development Council Minister Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) said on Thursday.

The meeting in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday was a breakthrough in Taiwan-EU relations, as the two sides instituted a high-level process for dialogue, said Chen, who acted as cochair.

With the digital economy vital to the future of high-tech and other industries, Taiwan and the EU held in-depth discussions on industrial digitization, as well as strategies for developing artificial intelligence, online platforms and information security, Chen told the Central News Agency.

The EU is pushing a digital single market strategy that aims to integrate the domestic markets of its members, while Taiwan has since last year been promoting a Digital Nation and Innovative Economic Development Plan (also known as “DIGI+”) that focuses on transforming the nation into a smart country, Chen said.

Commonalities between the strategic blueprints enabled the two sides to engage in more substantive exchanges, she added.

The meeting identified issues that need to be given priority and it was agreed that a follow-up meeting would be held in Taiwan next year, Chen said.

Chairing the meeting with Chen was Roberto Viola, who is director-general of the European Commission’s Directorate-General of Communication, Networks, Content and Technology.

During her trip to Brussels, Chen also met with officials of the EU’s Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers to discuss how data protection in Taiwan sizes up against Europe’s stringent data and privacy rules — the General Data Protection Regulation — that took effect in May last year.