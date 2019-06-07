Doctor warns against penis exercise

By Fang Chih-hsien and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A doctor is advising men not to do penile exercises aimed at strengthening or enlargement, warning that they can be harmful.

Urologist Lee Chia-wen (李嘉文) treated a 60-year-old man who said he had been doing such exercises for 20 years and came to Lee after he began experiencing trouble urinating.

Lee found that scabs had grown extensively on the man’s penis after repeated stretching of the organ had caused tears. Some of the scabs had grown over the meatus, obstructing the flow of urine, Lee said.

Extensive damage to the organ, which lead to inflammation, had also been exacerbated by the man’s pre-existing diabetes, he said.

The man said he had been tying weights to his penis with a cloth string, which he would sway back and forth, Lee said, adding that the man started with a 2kg weight almost 20 years ago and in recent years was doing it with up to 150kg.

The man said that the exercises had increased the stiffness of his erections and had improved his endurance during intercourse, Lee said.

However, the stretching had caused tearing, which was not given time to heal properly, so scabbing made urinating difficult, Lee said.

The man was circumcised with laser surgery to restore proper urinary function, Lee said.

While penis length and girth enlargement are possible through medical techniques, such as the injection of hyaluronic acid or the use of artificial dermis, men should not use them without consulting a doctor, Lee said.

Erectile dysfunction can also be treated with Viagra or Cialis, and premature ejaculation can be treated with Priligy, he said.