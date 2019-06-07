Emojis are the theme at Kaohsiung exhibition

By Wang Jung-hsiang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An exhibition of emojis and emoji-inspired works by 12 illustrators is to open at Kaohsiung’s Pier-2 Art Center tomorrow.

Titled “Emojis for the Summer Vacation” (Emoji表情符號放暑假), it is to feature capsule toys, walls of emoji designs, interactive photo booths and other installations.

More than 100 limited-edition emoji-themed items are to be on sale at the event, the exhibition’s organizers said.

Using emojis to help convey emotion is part of Internet culture, they said.

Every day, more than 6 billion emojis are shared across mobile devices worldwide, they said.

Emojis are a universal language of a new era that makes messages more interesting, they said.

The organizers have invited 26 artists from online platform 62icon to create illustrations featuring emoji icons.

The artists include Abujuju, Molly Yellow, P714, Pigx3 Austin, Sarri Love You and Via Fang.

The organizers have partnered with the National Palace Museum in Taipei to bring historical and modern artistic elements together.

Studio Yoshi 850 has access to more than 17,000 original designs in the collection of official emoji brand GmbH, a Hamburg, Germany-based firm, to create products for the exhibition.

The exhibition is at warehouse B6 in the center’s Penglai Area and runs through Sept. 18.