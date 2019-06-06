Steam locomotive to make special trip for Railway Festival

Staff writer, with CNA

A vintage steam locomotive is on Sunday to take 200 passengers on a special journey in Hualien County for the Railway Festival, the Taiwan Railways Administration said on Saturday.

The 7km journey from Hualien Railway Station to Hualien Port Railway Station would take a leisurely 30 minutes, the agency said.

The train would wait at the port for two hours to give the passengers time to tour the area before returning, it said.

The journey would be a unique experience because the line is normally used for freight transport, the agency said.

The TRA CT273 steam locomotive, dubbed “The Queen of Locomotives,” was retired in 1984, it said.

The first 200 people who buy souvenir ticket sets marking the 132nd anniversary of the nation’s railways would receive a free coupon to board the train, which is to depart at 10:53am, it added.

The ticket sets would go on sale at 8:30am on Sunday at the Hualien Railway Station and cost NT$200 per set, the agency said.

The agency on Tuesday also used the locomotive for a trip between Yilan County’s Suao (蘇澳) and Jiaosi (礁溪) to celebrate the centennial of the beginning of train services between the two townships.