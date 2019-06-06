Taitung County hosts outdoor exhibition

By Wang Hsiu-ting and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An exhibition of 12 outdoor installations on Saturday opened along Taitung County Road 197.

Some of the featured works include Taiwanese artist Sapod Kacaw’s Natural Healing (自然療癒), Taiwanese artist Jen Ta-hsian’s (任大賢) Dianguang Cow (電光牛), Finnish artist Jaakko Pernu’s Runway Droplet and German artist Jens Meyer’s Temple of Laundry.

The works are situated in Chihshang Township’s (池上) Wanan (萬安) and Jhensing (振興) villages, and Guanshan Township’s (關山) Dianguang Borough (電光).

Those who travel along the road and its surroundings are likely to discover many secrets, local stories and Aboriginal influences, Wang Chih-hui (王志輝), director of the Soil and Water Conservation Bureau’s Taitung branch, said on Sunday.

The office organized the exhibition to help people understand the local people and their culture, he said.

The installations were created by 10 different artists from Taiwan, Finland, Germany, Turkey and Japan during a residency in the area, he said.

Each work incorporates lines from Rabindranath Tagore’s poetry collection Stray Birds, so that when visitors look at them, it is as though they are reading his poems, he said.

Kuo Yi-chun (郭怡君), a Taitung County resident, said that although she typically takes Provincial Highway No. 9 to travel through the county’s valleys, she took the slower County Road 197 to see the installations.

Many of the installations require viewers to walk into the communities, she said, adding that in doing so she discovered the beauty of the road’s surrounding areas.

Pan Pao-ying (潘寶瑩), chairwoman of a development association in Dianguang Borough, said that she has noticed a sharp increase in the number of visitors to the borough since the exhibition opened.

There have been so many visitors that she has thought about bringing the borough’s residents together to set up stalls to sell bottled water, sausages and local agricultural products to visitors to increase the community’s income, she said.