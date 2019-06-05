Local governments to hold events to mark Muslim fast-breaking festival

Staff writer, with CNA

With more than 270,000 Indonesian migrant workers in Taiwan, government departments and agencies nationwide are to hold events and festivals this week to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Muslims in Taiwan are joining their counterparts around the world in celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the “festival of the breaking of the fast,” which is observed at the end of Ramadan, the ninth month on the Muslim calendar, in which worshipers abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sundown.

The festival begins with the first sighting of the new moon, as per the Muslim lunar calendar.

The Taipei Department of Labor plans to host Pesta Idul Fitri 2019 today at Taipei Railway Station, where Muslims in northern Taiwan can get together to mark the occasion.

Small gifts are being prepared for games at the event, which is to begin at 8am and run through to 11am, Foreign and Disabled Labor Office section chief Huang Shu-yuan (黃淑媛) said.

The department is also to hold Flash Mob Idul Fitri on Sunday, in which Taiwanese would exchange gifts with Indonesian migrant workers to promote friendship between the two communities, she said.

A larger event also celebrating the breaking of the fast, Gemilang Idul Fitri 2019, organized by the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism, is to be held on Sunday from 10am to 5pm in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), she added.

Gemilang Idul Fitri 2019 is to host a market featuring products from Muslim communities worldwide, in addition to Indonesian-themed performances and Muslim-themed outdoor lectures, the department said in a statement.

The event last year attracted more than 40,000 people.

Similar events are to be held elsewhere in the nation, including Keelung and Taoyuan, as well as Yunlin, Yilan and Penghu counties today; Tainan on Friday and Saturday; Changhua County on Saturday; and Pingtung County on Sunday.

Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri is to be held from 7am to 1pm at Keelung Civic Plaza (基隆市民廣場) today, while the Taoyuan Eid al-Fitr Event is to start at 7am today at Jianguo Yunlin Joint Community Hall in Taoyuan.

A celebration is to be held from 8am until noon today at the National Immigration Agency’s service center in Yunlin County.

Events are to be held today in Yilan from 7am at two locations: the county’s Farmer’s Association in Yilan City and Nanan Junior High School in Suao Township (蘇澳).

The Penghu County Government is inviting Muslim fishermen to the Penghu Youth Activity Center from 9am to 5pm today for a celebration.

In Tainan, events are to be held from 9am to 2:30pm at Minde Junior High School and Taiwan Sugar Corp’s Tainan Operation Branch on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Celebrations would also be held on Saturday from 8:30am to 2pm at the car park of Changhua Railway Station and in Pingtung on Sunday from 9am to 4pm in front of the Department of Labor Affairs.

There were 270,890 migrant workers from Indonesia in Taiwan as of the end of April, Ministry of Labor statistics showed.