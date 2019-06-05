New CEC head vows to remain neutral

Staff Writer, with CNA

New Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) vowed to maintain the independence and administrative neutrality of the agency in accordance with the law as he officially assumed the post on Monday.

Lee was nominated in February to fill the vacancy left by former commission chairman Chen In-chin (陳英鈐), who resigned one day after the local elections on Nov. 24 last year amid criticisms of his handling of the polls and a slow vote-counting process.

Speaking at a changeover ceremony on Monday, Lee said that when Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) nominated him in February, the only task he was entrusted with was to address the problems arising from the local elections.

However, out of consideration that his nomination might be criticized, Su asked him to resign his Democratic Progressive Party membership, Lee said.

He said that he immediately resigned from the party upon his nomination to demonstrate his commitment to remaining neutral in the discharge of his duties.

Lee said he would address the problems in the electoral system to avoid a repeat of last year’s chaos.