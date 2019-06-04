Couple accused of fraud in immigration scheme

Staff writer, with CNA

An Indonesian couple in Hualien were detained for allegedly defrauding a compatriot with promises to help with an immigration issue, Yuli Township (玉里) police said on Sunday.

The couple from Taoyuan, who were identified only as Yanto and Mary, visited Yuli a few days earlier, where they met with an Indonesian surnamed Liu at an eatery she runs with her Taiwanese husband, police said.

Knowing that Liu has long wanted to bring her relatives to Taiwan to work, the couple offered to broker a deal and Liu handed them an unspecified amount of money for that purpose, police said.

However, over the next few days, the couple asked Liu for more money, with the final amount reaching nearly NT$600,000, police said.

Liu reported the matter to police when the couple asked for another NT$350,000.

The couple were apprehended on Saturday when Liu handed them money in a park near the Hualien Train Station, police said.

The suspects have been turned over to the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office, they said.