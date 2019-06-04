AIT clarifies US visa conditions

Staff writer, with CNA

A rule that requires applicants for US visas to provide usernames for social media accounts, and previous e-mail addresses and telephone numbers would not affect most Taiwanese travelers to the US, as they have visa-free privileges, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said on Sunday.

The Associated Press on Saturday reported that the US Department of State is now requiring nearly all visa applicants to submit more detailed personal information as part of a policy of enhanced screening of potential immigrants and visitors by the the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The change, which was proposed in March last year, is expected to affect about 15 million non-US nationals who apply for visas to enter the US each year, the AP report said.

An AIT spokesperson cited information previously released by the State Department as saying that the changes have been made for national security reasons.

“National security is our top priority when adjudicating visa applications, and every prospective traveler and immigrant to the United States undergoes extensive security screening,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail.

Under the plan, which went into effect on Friday last week, all US visa applicants will be asked to provide social media identifiers, prior passport numbers, information about family members, and a longer history of past travel, employment and contact information than was collected in previous visa application forms.

“Maintaining robust screening standards for visa applicants is a dynamic practice that must adapt to emerging threats,” the AIT spokesperson said, adding that collecting this additional information from applicants “will strengthen our process for vetting these applicants and confirming their identity.”

The change affects visa applicants using its non-immigrant online application form (DS-160); the paper back-up version of the non-immigrant visa application (DS-156); and the online immigrant visa application form (DS-260).

Taiwan was admitted to the US Visa-Waiver Program in November 2012. Since then, eligible Republic of China passport holders have been allowed to travel to the US for stays of up to 90 days without a visa.

However, to travel under the program, people must receive travel authorization through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) and meet all eligibility requirements.

The AIT said that the immigration policy changes do not affect the ESTA process.