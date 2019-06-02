New Taipei City sees most cable TV complaints: NCC

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

New Taipei City topped other cities across the nation in the number of complaints filed about cable TV services, a report published yesterday by the National Communications Commission (NCC) showed.

The annual report showed that the commission received 1,096 complaints last year from consumers about their cable TV subscriptions.

About 22.8 percent of the complaints were about customer service, such as busy hotlines, followed by 19.43 percent about the channel lineup and 13.32 percent about signal disruptions, the report showed.

Other sources of complaints from subscribers included cable service fees (12.96 percent), the installation of set-top cable boxes and charges for boxes (7.85 percent), and advertisement and subtitles (5 percent), it showed.

The report showed that 23.45 percent of the complaints were filed by cable service subscribers in New Taipei City — the highest among cities and counties nationwide — followed by subscribers in Taipei (21.62 percent) and those in Taichung (8.85 percent).

Subscribers filed 284 complaints against China Network Systems, or 25.91 percent of the complaints, followed by Kbro Co at 18.52 percent and Taiwan Broadband Communications at 10.95 percent.

Last year, 5.07 million people nationwide had cable TV subscriptions, down 150,000 from 2017, commission data showed.