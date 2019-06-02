Fatigue in seniors can mean cancer

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Lethargy and too much calcium in the blood can be signs of lung cancer in elderly people, a kidney specialist at Taipei City Hospital’s Zhongxing branch said.

Earlier this year, a man in his 80s with poor appetite and fatigue for about three months went for treatment and was diagnosed with hypercalcemia — a higher than usual level of calcium in the blood.

A computed tomography scan showed that the man had lung cancer. There was a 6.4cm-long tumor behind his right lung and the cancer had metastasized to his liver, lymph nodes and bones.

Calcium in the blood acts as an important electrolyte that can regulate muscle contraction, including the beating of the heart, said hospital nephrologist Liu Wen-sheng (劉文勝), who treated the man.

Abnormally high levels of blood calcium can cause symptoms of lethargy, fatigue, constipation, unconsciousness and irregular heartbeat, Liu said.

The man, who had quit smoking several years before, had undergone surgery for a benign prostatic hyperplasia. He had chronic hypertension, but was taking medication for it. When he was recuperating at home following a minor stroke, family members thought he should return to the hospital for treatment.

A calcium-sparing diuretic had increased the calcium in his blood serum, but even after being rehydrated, the man showed signs of hypercalcemia, Liu said, adding that other causes for the symptoms had to be considered.

Ruling out too much calcium consumption and vitamins, and analyzing the man’s medical records and blood test results, Liu determined that he had lung cancer.

The man’s family members decided on conservative therapy and hospice care for him.

Hypercalcemia in elderly people can be related to tumor symptoms, so physicians should be more aware of the possibility and take the time to make an accurate diagnosis, Liu said.