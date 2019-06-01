Hikers urge local governments to lift hiking restrictions

By Chen Feng-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Hikers urged the government to abolish city and county autonomous ordinances on hiking, saying it should not impose restrictions when it is unwilling to shoulder responsibility.

The call came after the Executive Yuan on Wednesday reached a consensus to amend Article 6 of the State Compensation Act (國家賠償法).

The amendment states that should people engage in risky or potentially dangerous activities in public places where the state, local authorities or groups managing the area have put up warning signs, the responsibility of the state, local authorities or said groups to compensate such people would either be waived or reduced.

Well-known hiker Huang Yu-hsiang (黃鈺翔) said that with the issue of compensation ruled out, all restricted areas — excepting those imposed by the military — should be open to hikers who have a mountain area entry permit, as some hiking paths have permanently been closed after one accident.

He also called for the abolition of local autonomous ordinances, which he said were devised to discourage hikers and avoid being sued for compensation.

With the relaxation of laws for hiking, Huang said he hoped that similar laws would be passed to give the public more opportunities to explore local rivers and waters.

He also suggested that firefighters not be summoned for search and rescue operations in the mountains.

A man surnamed Lin (林), a member of a group of 300 hiking enthusiasts in Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯), backed Huang’s suggestions, saying most hikers are mindful of their own safety and often hire guides.

The government should not impose so many restrictions if it would not shoulder the responsibility for compensation, Lin said.

However, Lin said he did not agree with Huang on excluding firefighters from search and rescue missions, saying fees for such operations could be discussed.

Nantou County Fire Department Director Lin Tsung-chi (林聰吉) said that local ordinances on hiking should not be abolished.

They offer basic guarantees of safety for amateur hikers, who are not as knowledgeable as professional hikers, Lin Tsung-chi said.

As for excluding firefighters from rescue operations, he said that in most cases, it was not the hiker who called for help, but their families, and the department would respond if it receives a call for assistance.