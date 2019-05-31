Two paintings of Han Kuang drills to go on display

By Liu Hsiao-hsin and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Two oil paintings depicting this year’s Han Kuang military exercises created by artist Chen Li-jen (陳立人) are to be exhibited in Taichung next month.

The annual military exercises began on Monday and conclude today.

Chen, who lives in Australia, said that he learned about the exercises from his friend Liang Po-chou (梁伯州).

Chen on Wednesday completed scenes from drills held in Changhua County on Monday.

He said that he set up on a rooftop of a residential building at midnight and waited for the exercises to begin at about 6am, adding that he was shocked and moved by what he saw and sketched.

As he enjoys building models by hand, he often sees models of military equipment, Chen said, adding that he previously visited an air base in Australia.

His two paintings are to be exhibited along with other works by him at the Taichung City Seaport Art Center (台中市立港區藝術中心) from June 15 to July 15 as part of his “Moving Traces” (移動印痕) exhibition.

Chen said that he has also started painting scenes from Sioushuei Township (秀水), which are to placed in a section of the exhibition dedicated to Sioushuei.

He said that he hopes to add elements of Taiwan into the exhibition through the works created in the nation.

It was coincidence that Chen was able to paint the military exercises, exhibition curator Huang Li-ping (黃麗萍) said.

Thanks to assistance from Liang, the son of former township mayor Liang Chen-hsiang (梁楨祥), Chen was able to use a resident’s rooftop to view and experience the military exercises up close, she added.