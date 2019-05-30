Local photographers grab top prizes at Moscow contest

Staff writer, with CNA

More than a score of Taiwanese photographers won top prizes or honorable mentions at the Moscow International Foto Awards, as the list of winners released by the organizer over the past few days showed.

Yang Tsung-han (楊宗翰) won Architecture Photographer of the Year with his series titled Tunnel at Night.

Shao An-tse (邵安澤) clinched two golds, one in the advertising category for Dull and Sulk and the other in the events category for Architecture of Music, as well as a bronze in the advertising category for Emerging from the Cocoon.

Shirley Wung (翁富美) nabbed 12 prizes: a gold in the architecture category for Traveling, as well as five bronzes and six honorable mentions.

Yang’s Tunnel at Night series is to be among the category winners exhibited at the Moscow Photo Center from June 19 to 23.

The competition, which was launched in 2014, is an annual event dedicated to recognizing and promoting talented photographers from around the world and introducing them to Russia’s creative community.

There were nine categories for entries: advertising, architecture, book, editorial, events, fine art, nature, people, science, professional and emerging/student.

First place winners in each category receive US$100, while the Photographer of the Year winner receives a US$3,000 cash prize and a trophy.

This year, the top award went to Denmark’s Rasmus Flindt Pedersen for his series The Forgotten Country.