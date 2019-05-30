MAC slams ‘two systems’ museum plan

By Chung Li-hua and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday said that a planned “one country, two systems” museum in Beijing would constitute “brainwashing.”

Hong Kong media have reported about the museum, which is to feature a Taiwan pavilion.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman An Fengshan (安峰山) told a routine news conference that while he was unfamiliar with the reported plans, the purpose of “one country, two systems” is to take care of Taiwan’s situation and protect the interests and welfare of Taiwanese.

It reflects China’s good intentions and concern for Taiwanese, he added.

If the “one country, two systems” framework were implemented in Taiwan, it would take into consideration Taiwan’s situation, opinions and advice from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, as well as the interests and sentiment of Taiwanese, he said.

Peaceful unification and “one country, two systems” is the best way to solve the “Taiwan problem” and to realize the “unification of the nation,” he added.

The council said that the so-called “one country, two systems” museum would in reality be a “united front” base.

It would use incorrect materials and artifacts as part of a “brainwashing itinerary” for exchanges, it said, adding that Taiwanese would not believe them or be deceived.

The governance of Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet clearly indicate that China’s political system is flawed, unpopular and unattractive, the council said.

Plans to establish such a museum as a propaganda template for “united front” tactics highlight the “absurdity” of China’s manipulation and deception regarding Taiwan, it said.

If Taiwanese participate in the planning of the museum or serve a member of a Chinese Communist Party or military institution, they could contravene the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), the council said.

Each case would need to be determined by the governing authority, it added.

The council urged people not to participate in a museum “designed to destroy Taiwan.”

Meanwhile, in response to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) comments that China is constantly using suppression to influence Taiwan and that next year’s presidential and legislative elections could be Taiwan’s last, An said that every time an election approaches, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its leader incite cross-strait enmity, elevate cross-strait confrontation, intensify conflict and worsen cross-strait relations.

They habitually use the pengci (碰瓷) method to provoke and anger China, and create terror, fear and hatred to cheat people of their votes, he said.

Pengci is a practice in which scammers intentionally cause others to break seemingly expensive items and then ask for compensation. It has evolved into the creation of fake traffic accidents to claim insurance money or blackmail others for medical fees or consolation money.

People would eventually see through these lies and tricks, An said.

Compared with the stability, peace and prosperity of the period from 2008 to 2016 when Taiwan and China engaged in much exchange and cooperation, after the DPP assumed power in 2016, circumstances in the Taiwan Strait turned cold and destructive, he said, adding that it is evident who caused the situation.

In the face of reality, does the DPP and its leader want to continue using this kind of deceptive method and alarmist speech? he asked.