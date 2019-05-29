Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

THSRC adds new services

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) plans to add 18 weekly services starting on July 1 to meet increasing demand. The additions would be evenly split between northbound and southbound trips, and bring the weekly total of services to 1,015, the most since the system was launched in 2007, it said. Passengers can start booking tickets for the new services from midnight on Tuesday next week, it said. Eight of the new services would run on weekdays, while the others would be distributed between Thursday afternoon and Sunday, it said, citing statistics showing that a higher number of passengers start weekend travel as early as Thursday.

TRANSPORTATION

Royal Flight resumes trips

An airplane operated by Russia’s Royal Flight on Saturday landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, ending a three-year hiatus as the airline resumed flights to Taiwan. The airline offers one weekly direct flight between Taoyuan and Moscow using Boeing 767-300 aircraft, which can seat about 300 passengers, the Civil Aviation Administration said. Due to financial difficulties, direct flights between the two nations were suspended in late 2015, less than two years after they were launched by Russia’s Transaero Airlines in cooperation with China Airlines. The resumption of flights could be attributed to Taiwan in September last year granting visa-free entry to Russian passport holders for stays of up to 14 days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Since the policy took effect, the number of Russian visitors has increased by 65 percent from a year earlier, it said. The policy is not reciprocal, which means that Taiwanese need to obtain a visa when traveling to Russia, the ministry said.