Man gets 11 years in jail over restaurant robbery

A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for the armed robbery of a small restaurant run by a compatriot, the Changhua District Court said in a ruling on Thursday last week.

The man, identified only by his surname, Phan, and six Vietnamese accomplices on Feb. 3, 2014, held up the Vietnamese restaurant in Changhua using toy guns and machetes, taking NT$400,000 in cash, jewelry and other valuables, the court said.

Phan then fled the country, it said.

The accomplices were arrested and tried, and Phan was detained by local law enforcement authorities when he tried to re-enter Taiwan.

The group decided to rob the restaurant after they lost money there in an illegal gambling operation, the court said.

Phan denied involvement in the crime, saying that he had never even visited the restaurant, the court said.

However, eyewitness accounts and his fingerprints at the scene indicated that he was there on the day of the robbery, the court said.

It sentenced him to 11 years in prison.

The case can still be appealed.