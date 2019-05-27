Islamic association will not officiate same-sex weddings

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Islamic Association of Taiwan will not officiate weddings for same-sex couples, as such marriages are against the doctrine of Islam, it said in a statement on its Web site on Friday, the first day that same-sex couples could legally register their marriages following passage of the Enforcement Act of Judicial Yuan Interpretation No. 748 (司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法).

According to the Koran, homosexual behavior is strictly forbidden, and the association has been following Islamic law since its establishment, it said.

“Even though the government of Taiwan has distorted the definition of marriage, citizens of Taiwan holding the pure faith in Allah are not ready to succumb to this erroneous direction,” it said.

However, it said that discrimination against gays or lesbians has never been the spirit of Islam.

They “need proper help from the society and correct guidance of God,” it added.

“Unfortunately, those who are occupying the important positions of Taiwan’s government have made incorrect diagnoses, which have led to wrong prescriptions,” it said.

Insightful people should never try to create their own world away from that of the creator, and Muslims have the essential human right to observe their religion in Taiwan, it said.

There are more than 200,000 Muslims living in Taiwan, including many from Southeast Asia.