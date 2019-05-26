Kaohsiung mayor, county commissioner ‘friends’: Han

By Ge Yu-hao, Lee Ya-wen and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) said that he remains “good friends” with former Kaohsiung County commissioner Yang Chiu-hsing (楊秋興), after Yang on Friday said that Han should drop out of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential primary over what he described as a “gross” gaffe.

Over the past few days, a public breach has developed between the former allies, with Yang making critical remarks about Han and tendering his resignation for his position in the city government.

Yang on Friday said that reports in the media that he was seeking public office from Han were untrue and slammed Han for not setting the record straight — in partial confirmation of an account first told by Pop Radio show host Huang Kuan-chin (黃光芹).

Yang said that Han approached him, offering to make him deputy mayor and secretary-general of the mayor’s office.

Han’s failure to defend him in public was “deeply uncharitable,” he added.

Yang described Han’s “Yes, I do” when asked in a TV interview on Friday last week about being made the KMT presidential candidate as “gross,” saying that Han should drop out of the party primary.

Yang has endorsed Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) as the KMT presidential nominee.

Kaohsiung Information Bureau Director-General Anne Wang (王淺秋) later on Friday afternoon confirmed that Yang had tendered his resignation as the cross-strait task force deputy convener.

Separately on Friday, Han said that Yang asked to join the cross-strait task force after “showing a lot of interest” in the job.

“We are still good friends. We all live in Kaohsiung, so if Yang has opinions or issues, he can come speak with me anytime,” Han said. “Taiwanese entrepreneurs [in China] are very anxious and there is a lot of work for Yang to do.”

Formerly a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Yang withdrew from the DPP in August 2010 after losing to Chen Chu (陳菊) in the Kaohsiung mayoral primary. He has aligned himself with the pan-blue camp and was one of the main campaigners who helped Han get elected mayor in November last year.