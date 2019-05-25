Court sentences men for tying up women, burglary

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The New Taipei City District Court yesterday sentenced a man and his Vietnamese employee for breaking into a New Taipei City home and tying up a mother and daughter.

As he had also taken naked photographs of the mother, the 52-year-old owner of a plastics fabrication business, surnamed Ting (丁), was sentenced to 10 years and nine months in prison for aggravated burglary, forcible confinement and forcible indencency, the court said.

The Vietnamese worker, surnamed Pham, 35, was convicted of forcible confinement and received a five-month sentence.

Pham’s sentence could be commuted to a fine of NT$150,000, the judges said, adding that he would be deported after fulfilling the penalty.

It was the first ruling in the case and can still be appealed.

Ting’s business ran into financial difficulties and in January he decided to steal money from a 49-year-old woman surnamed Huang (黃), as they were old acquaintances and he had obtained a copy of the key to her home in Shulin District (樹林), the court said.

Ting and Pham wore breathing masks to conceal their faces, while Ting carried a kitchen knife, which he used to threaten Huang and her daughter, 22, the court said.

The assailants tied the women up and ransacked the house, taking NT$6,500, it said.

After instructing Pham to leave, Ting stripped Huang and took photographs of her, hoping that she would not report the incident to the police, the court said.

Ting did not speak during the incident, and communicated with the victims by typing on Huang’s mobile phone.

Investigators said that Ting attempted to sexually assault Huang, but gave up after she resisted fiercely and told him: “A man must have morals. You already took the money, so don’t hurt me.”

After Ting left, the mother and daughter loosened the ropes and freed themselves. Their ordeal lasted seven hours.

Police identified Pham first and apprehended him next day.

He told police that Ting had promised to pay him NT$10,000 for the robbery.